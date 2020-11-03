Reduce EV development costs by choosing better e-drive solutions
With a bewildering combination of system variables in a modern electrified drive units (EDU), selection of the optimal solution for a given application is well beyond human intuition.
In this free, 30-minute webinar, Drive System Design’s Murray Edington and Bence Falvy present a highly accessible, unique and independent methodology that helps to optimise, de-risk and future-proof electrified powertrain architecture selection. The methodology enables key decision-makers and non-specialists to visualise and filter down many thousands of possible solutions using simple filters and cost functions.
Key topics and takeaways:
- The solution presented allows decision-makers and technical leaders to make objective, informed choices without becoming overwhelmed.
- Making the correct system-level decisions upfront is critical, given the significant investments at stake.
- Different motor technologies (IPM, SPM, IM, SR, AF etc.) have different optimal applications. There is no panacea, so a technology-agnostic approach is needed.
- Vehicle class, transmission ratio(s), drive cycle, battery capacity etc. are also key inputs. The combinations stack up rapidly.
- The optimal solution for a given application may be counterintuitive. For instance, a less efficient but lighter motor (high-speed IM) may result in a smaller battery and lower system costs in some cases.