Reduce EV development costs by choosing better e-drive solutions

Drive System Design

Drive System Design (DSD) is an award-winning engineering consultancy specialising in the engineering, development, test and control of electrified driveline and transmission systems.

The company’s staff have experience working with vehicle manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers around the world, designing new technologies and solving problems to make their products more competitive. They have the engineering, test, analysis and project management skills necessary to deliver projects to demanding timescales in all key phases of production programs, from strategy to launch and beyond.

Working in partnership with customers through technical centres in Europe and North America, DSD is one of the world’s most trusted specialists in the accelerated development of electrified driveline and transmission systems. DSD is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 27001 certified.

