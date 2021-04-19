Transforming the fuel cell development process with virtualization

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
Simulation plays a critical role in the fuel cell development process, from concept, design and throughout the testing and validation phases and beyond.
By embracing virtualization, engineers can frontload development tasks and reduce the number of fuel cell prototypes needed to optimize the systems within a safe, highly reproducible and cost-effective environment.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL’s Emre Kural, Beatriz Acero Tello, and Martin Abart explain how to successfully exploit the full potential of simulation to develop fuel cells, from configuration to SOP.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Detailed overview of AVL’s MOBEO virtualization approach, with a focus on fuel cell system development
- How to transform the fuel cell system development process from hardware-centric to digital using simulation technologies and a proven methodology
- How to utilize one development solution across all vehicle and powertrain configurations
- How to increase the quality and utilization of testbed equipment