A compact pre-chamber ignition system for high-efficiency gasoline engines
Mike Bassett, Chief Engineer - Research & Advanced Engineering, MAHLE Powertrain
Adrian Cooper, Head of New Technology & Data Management, MAHLE Powertrain
The MAHLE Jet Ignition® (MJI) concept uses a pre-chamber to produce jets of partially combusted species that induce ignition in the main combustion chamber enabling rapid, stable combustion.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, MAHLE Powertrain’s Adrian Cooper and Dr Mike Bassett present the latest test results, which demonstrate the capability of the passive MJI system to enable whole map λ=1 operation, as well as idle operation and catalyst light-off capability, equivalent to those of a conventional spark plug.
The passive MJI system has been combined with a high geometric compression ratio, Miller-cycle operation and exhaust gas recirculation to achieve high brake thermal efficiency. The system has been developed to function across the entire engine operating envelope, without the requirement for a second ignitor, and can be readily implemented into existing cylinder heads.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Passive MJI enables fast, stable combustion
- Knock mitigation benefits enable higher performance or increased compression ratio for higher efficiency
- Capability to provide whole map operation without the need for a second ignition system
- A compact design allows installation into existing cylinder heads with only minimal changes