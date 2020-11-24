Accelerating hybrid powertrain development with MOBEO – AVL’s virtualization approach
Beatriz Acero Tello, Product Manager, AVL | LinkedIn
Emre Kural, Department Manager, AVL | LinkedIn
Martin Abart, Product Manager, AVL | LinkedIn
Leo Xenakis, Group Product Manager, AVL | LinkedIn
With rapidly increasing system complexity, traditional development methods are becoming expensive and slow.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, experts from AVL discuss a virtualization solution, which offers a lower cost and more efficient alternative to these traditional methods, from configuration to start of production.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Detailed overview of MOBEO – AVL’s virtualization approach with today’s focus on hybrid powertrain development solutions
- How to transform the powertrain development process from hardware-centric to digital using simulation technologies and a proven methodology
- Using one development solution across all vehicle and powertrain configurations
- Improving the quality and utilization of testbed equipment