Achieving post-Euro 6 emissions standards
Anton Nahtigal, Senior Analysis Engineer, Advanced Simulation Technologies, AVL | LinkedIn
Matija Mlakar, Analysis Engineer, Advanced Simulation Technologies, AVL | LinkedIn
More than ever the automotive industry is under pressure to reduce emissions from internal combustion engines. To meet current and upcoming legislation goals, exhaust gas after-treatment systems must be highly effective right from engine start.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL‘s Anton Nahtigal and Matija Mlakar discuss the company’s 0D-, 1D- and 3D-simulation solution, which offers a framework enabling the efficient development of zero-impact-emission after-treatment systems.
Key topics and takeaways:
- An introduction to AVL CRUISE™ M for exhaust gas after-treatment modeling
- See how easy system models are generated and executed, either stand-alone or as part of vehicle models
- Gain insight into use cases, including a potential post-EURO 6 after-treatment system
- Actively participate in a question and answer session with AVL‘s experts