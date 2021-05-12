Optimising future powertrains through model-based calibration

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
Increasingly stringent emissions regulations, coupled with the forthcoming EU7 proposals and the growing complexity of ECU functionality, makes the task of powertrain optimisation ever more challenging.
By representing the entire powertrain and vehicle as a series of models, it has been possible to optimise both ICE ECU and MHEV strategy virtually, delivering as much as 90% PN reduction over an aggressive RDE cycle, coupled with a 20% reduction in CO2.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, MAHLE Powertrain’s James Taylor and Matt Grove explain how this virtual co-simulation approach enables the optimisation process to be reduced into weeks rather than months when compared to traditional methods.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Discover MAHLE Powertrain’s view on the latest worldwide CO2 and EU7 regulations, their impact on the development of future powertrains and our recommendations on how to get ahead of the changes
- Learn about MAHLE Powertrain’s virtual optimisation approach for EU7 and the opportunities for reducing PN and CO2 emissions
- Understand how to deploy accurate emissions models to optimise ECU and hybrid strategy using a faster co-simulation process
- Discover how you can achieve 90% PN and 20% CO2 reductions through virtual model-based calibration, whilst also significantly reducing engine testbed time