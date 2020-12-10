How to accelerate the vehicle development process and better utilise the in-use phase

Today’s state-of-the-art vehicle development process is characterised by strict processes, component-based organisations with clear roles, and a hardware-oriented mindset. But new entrants, technologies and production methods are making the process more software- and function-oriented, which is influencing the entire industry.

AVL has developed a program that can be tailored to support individual companies making this change. With CONNECTED Toolchains, the total cost of ownership can be reduced by 50%, and time to market shortened by six months.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL’s Rainer Schantl outlines a comprehensive approach to assessing the current situation and details how AVL can support the implementation and ramp-up of new procedures.

