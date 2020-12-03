How to predict cylinder liner cavitation to reduce maintenance costs and avoid warranty issues

Simon Gomboc, MSc Senior Analysis Engineer, Virtual Powertrain and Powertrain Component development, AVL | LinkedIn Bruno Haramicic, MSc Analysis Engineer, Structural Dynamics, AVL | LinkedIn

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.

Erosion due to cavitation may cause irreparable damage to an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) with a wetted liner. This – more often than not – leads to fatal failure.

AVL has developed a simulation solution that enables engineers to compute the interaction of piston slap and cavitation. This helps to identify erosion areas and define measures to combat the potential critical conditions this would otherwise lead to.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL’s Simon Gomboc and Bruno Haramicic discuss the company’s well-validated virtual solution, which uses computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and multi-body dynamics (MBD) simulation to predict cylinder liner cavitation and its consequences.

Key topics and takeaways: